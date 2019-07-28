Thomas White International LTD Holding in Netapp (NTAP) Has Raised as Share Price Rose; Jane Street Group Has Trimmed Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) Position by $3.02 Million

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (Put) (CPB) by 80.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $744,000, down from 98,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 1.22M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 2.65% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 22/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 11 Bps; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits; company cuts forecast, to review portfolio; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Keith R. McLoughlin Named Interim CEO; 23/05/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ROBERTO LEOPARDI PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL MEALS &; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CUTS CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING DEAL; OTLK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup said on Friday CEO Denise Morrison is retiring, effective immediately; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 4,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 11,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.70 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 20/03/2018 – Ducati Partners with NetApp to Drive Digital Transformation of Motorcycle Racing in the MotoGP World Championship; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Adj EPS $1.05; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q Rev $1.64B; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CPB’s profit will be $123.47 million for 24.98 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.79% negative EPS growth.