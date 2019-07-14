Thomas White International LTD Holding in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Has Upped as Share Price Rose; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Trimmed Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Stake by $2.71 Million as Shares Rose

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,140 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 126,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/04/2018 – Warburg Pincus in talks to invest in Ant’s $8 bln funding round; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – COMPANY ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS HOLDING; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 29/05/2018 – China’s Ant Financial raises $10 bln at $150 bln valuation; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 251,209 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES FY AFFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.39; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Rev $135M

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bankshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 39,038 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). American Int Group invested in 45,000 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Invesco holds 0.01% or 709,766 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 43,405 shares. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.05% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Assetmark reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Eii Cap Mngmt Inc owns 7,850 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 196,597 shares. Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 65,285 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 599,600 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ CHSP and MSL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Trust Reports Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CHESAPEAKE LODGING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Chesapeake Lodging Trust – CHSP – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Analysts await Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CHSP’s profit will be $44.97M for 9.52 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Chesapeake Lodging Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Gearing Up For A Significant Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: iQiyi vs. Alibaba – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Alibaba Wants More Hollywood Hits After Oscar Win – Benzinga” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr by 137,386 shares to 245 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts Etf (EEM) by 379,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,854 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (NASDAQ:OTEX).