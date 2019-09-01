Thomas White International LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) as Stock Price Rose; As United Contl Hldgs (Call) (UAL) Valuation Rose, Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Cut Its Position by $3.25 Billion

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 11.62 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 5,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 11.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 27/04/2018 – HAINAN AIRLINES 600221.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 20 PCT OF ITS PREFERENCE STAKES IN AZUL S.A. TO UNITED CONTINENTAL’S UNIT CALFINCO FOR $138.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates United’s 2018-1 Class B Certificates; 02/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Hires Former White House Press Chief; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 13/03/2018 – United Boosts Earnings Guidance as Revenue Improves; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 18/04/2018 – United Airlines is inspecting engine type that exploded on Southwest flight

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 126,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia De Sanemento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 1.04 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS NEW CEO KARLA TRINDADE WILL ALSO BECOME BOARD MEMBER- FILING; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 28/03/2018 – SABESP Announces 2017 Results; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp, China Mobile (Ho; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $917.96M for 5.74 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 140,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $58.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elastic Nv by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).