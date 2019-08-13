Thomas White International LTD Has Raised Ctrip Com Intl LTD Adr (CTRP) Position by $764,196; Third Point Decreased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.10M, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $196.83. About 713,237 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CORONA EXTRA AND FAMILIAL BOOSTED RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Dividend Payout Ratio Target to 30%; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS $100M FINANCING

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 17,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 87,553 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 69,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 2.75 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Net $77.4M; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.63 EPS, down 8.36% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $504.33M for 18.71 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.00% EPS growth.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 319,113 shares to 685,033 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 8,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,556 shares, and cut its stake in Safran S A Adr (SAFRY).

