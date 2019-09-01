Thomas White International LTD Has Lowered Stake in Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) by $3.51 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Bellecapital International LTD Lifted Stake

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 13,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 153,822 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 139,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 7.94 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS CO IS ‘CONFIDENT’ IN STATEGIES TO ADAPT PORTFOLIO TO NEW ENVIRONMENT, BUT SEES SOME LEVEL OF IMPACT AS CONSUMERS ADJUST TO SUGAR TAXES; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COCA-COLA’S AA3/P-1 RATINGS; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 319,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 685,033 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.57M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – GUJARAT FLUOROCHEMICALS – ICICI BANK CARVED OUT BANK GUARANTEE LIMITS FOR UPTO 600 MLN RUPEES, OUT OF EXISTING CAPITAL FACILITIES SANCTIONED TO CO; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK COMMENTS ON SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/03/2018 – India’s ICICI Securities says IPO raises about $540 mln; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS 4Q GROSS NPA ADDITION AT 157.4B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – ICICI Bank Says Board Has Faith in CEO, Defends Loan Decision; 20/03/2018 – CLOSED: ICICI Bank Sells INR40b Perpetual AT1 Bonds at 9.15%; 30/03/2018 – The Hindu: `SEBI looking into ICICI Bank matter’; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares to 118,846 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 20,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,133 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intl Limited invested in 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aspen Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 10,946 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Co, California-based fund reported 7,150 shares. Ckw Financial Gru stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 122,434 were reported by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability reported 89,819 shares. Welch Ltd Liability invested 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Inc has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regents Of The University Of California invested 1.84% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 11,423 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi stated it has 0.02% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Franklin Street Advisors Nc invested in 0.23% or 35,832 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 0.38% or 68,619 shares. Diversified Trust accumulated 572,029 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Bessemer Gp, New Jersey-based fund reported 39,509 shares.