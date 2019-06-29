Thomas White International LTD Has Lifted Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT) Holding By $506,982; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had 14 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Evercore. Barclays Capital maintained Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $117 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, January 2 report. The stock of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) latest ratings:

20/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $120 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bernstein

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Needham 155.0000

15/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $113 New Target: $117 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Outperform New Target: $145 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $132 New Target: $143 Maintain

Thomas White International Ltd increased Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT) stake by 32.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd acquired 72,426 shares as Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT)’s stock rose 2.09%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 292,588 shares with $2.21M value, up from 220,162 last quarter. Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr now has $8.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 2.49 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 23.13% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q ADJ OIBDA 52.1B RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity

More notable recent Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zimmer taps BMY vet as CFO – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) and Encourages Zimmer Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Activist Firm Jana Partners Tees Up With Callaway Golf – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $24.11 billion. It operates through four divisions: Americas Spine, Office Based Technologies, Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic , and Dental. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip reconstructive products; S.E.T. products, including surgical, sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; spine products comprising medical devices and surgical instruments; and face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

The stock increased 2.05% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $117.74. About 2.58M shares traded or 117.84% up from the average. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has risen 2.91% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBH News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- fastener, fixation, nondegradable, soft tissue; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN GSF POROUS FEMORAL LPS FLEX SIZE F, RIGHT® ” These devices are indicated for patients with; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Comprehensive Segmental Revision System (SRS); 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 17/05/2018 – Bloomberg Studio 1.0 – John Zimmer; 15/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- TunneLoc Tibial Fixation Device (Within an ACL Kit) Product Usage: To provide fixation of soft t; 16/04/2018 – Zimmer Biomet Announces FDA Clearance and First Surgical Case of the Persona® Trabecular Metal™ Tibia; 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 26/04/2018 – ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC ZBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.80, REV VIEW $7.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- Trabecular Metal® Primary Hip Prosthesis; Part Numbers: 1. 00-7864-013-00 (UDI: (01) 00889024139251

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,850 shares to 4,763 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Rakyat Indonesia Adr (BKRKY) stake by 280,790 shares and now owns 560,040 shares. Open Text Corp Adr (NASDAQ:OTEX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mobile TeleSystems: Financially Stable But Lacks Clarity On Its Listing Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “MTS – Mobile TeleSystems OJSC: MTS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Property Trust (LPT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.