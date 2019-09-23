Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Holding; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 27.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 3,372 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 8,957 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 12,329 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $41.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 779,520 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) stake by 46.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd sold 8,375 shares as Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)’s stock rose 7.83%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 9,525 shares with $674,000 value, down from 17,900 last quarter. Cadence Design Systems Inc now has $18.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.31. About 358,717 shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts lndustry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 22/03/2018 – CADENCE MINERALS PLC KDNC.L – EXPLORATION PROGRAMME ON LITHIUM ASSETS IN ARGENTINA COMMENCES; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 39C TO 41C, EST. 38C; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Raising Outlook for Year on Strong 1Q and Continuing Momentu; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 17,474 shares to 22,632 valued at $992,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Okta Inc stake by 5,514 shares and now owns 8,916 shares. Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $12900 lowest target. $158.40’s average target is -0.73% below currents $159.56 stock price. Dollar General had 25 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, September 5. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 25. On Friday, August 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 30. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS. On Monday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 31 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, August 30 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 2.44% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 488,125 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 2.19 million shares. Fred Alger reported 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sei Invs Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 150,088 shares. Polar Asset Prtnrs Inc owns 0.29% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 114,500 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 0.49% or 721,622 shares. Westover Limited Liability reported 29,841 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 8.19M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kames Cap Public Limited Co stated it has 14,306 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Inv Inc Wi holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,834 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 42 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 177,381 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moors & Cabot owns 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1,545 shares. St Johns Investment Co reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.19 million for 29.12 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd increased Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) stake by 93,545 shares to 191,800 valued at $4.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Treasury Wine Estates Ltd Adr (TSRYY) stake by 88,977 shares and now owns 254,082 shares. Suzano Sa Adr (SUZBY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 83,226 were accumulated by Bb&T Corp. 8,400 were reported by Veritable Lp. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 12,771 shares. 10 were reported by Hm Payson Co. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.1% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,618 shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 5.03 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 68,962 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 914,900 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 2.19 million shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Colony Gru Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 2,890 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.03% or 3,400 shares. Denali Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 111,000 shares. Maverick Ltd invested in 0.08% or 78,870 shares.