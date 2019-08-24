Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased By $8.73 Million Its Credicorp LTD (BAP) Position; Tobam Increased By $1.01 Million Its Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Position

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Credicorp Ltd (BAP) stake by 99.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd sold 34,908 shares as Credicorp Ltd (BAP)’s stock declined 7.94%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 40 shares with $10,000 value, down from 34,948 last quarter. Credicorp Ltd now has $16.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $201.33. About 229,365 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND

Tobam increased Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) stake by 45.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tobam acquired 10,671 shares as Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Tobam holds 33,960 shares with $3.25 million value, up from 23,289 last quarter. Pinnacle West Capital now has $10.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.14. About 1.07M shares traded or 6.42% up from the average. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Pinnacle West Capital And Sub Otlks To Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold PNW shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management Group Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 400 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs accumulated 200 shares. Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Mirae Asset Investments Communications Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Evergreen stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Moreover, Hl Finance Ltd Co has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 2,874 shares. Hexavest has 0.32% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 261,640 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 36,360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management owns 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 11,887 shares. 15,283 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. M&T Bancorporation invested in 0% or 8,931 shares. 39,500 are owned by Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 510 shares. 10 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital has $105 highest and $9000 lowest target. $98.17’s average target is 4.28% above currents $94.14 stock price. Pinnacle West Capital had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PNW in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25. On Wednesday, June 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. The stock of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) rating on Monday, August 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9900 target.

Tobam decreased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) stake by 157,403 shares to 116,202 valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 3,728 shares and now owns 7,408 shares. Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Credicorp has $25000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $250’s average target is 24.17% above currents $201.33 stock price. Credicorp had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13 to “Overweight”.

