Thomas White International LTD Has Cut Open Text Adr (OTEX) Stake by $508,098; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 2840.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 8,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 8,380 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, up from 285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 13.64 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 09/05/2018 – LATEST: Comcast preparing for mid-June bid for Twenty-First Century Fox assets, which could add $100B in debt to Comcast’s balance sheet; Comcast also willing to offer new deal protections; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (OTEX) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 13,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 73,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 86,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.57. About 422,274 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RSI Alert: Open Text Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Open Text (OTEX) – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Constr Bank Corp Adr (CICHY) by 58,046 shares to 339,329 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 35,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA).