Thomas White International LTD Has Cut Credicorp LTD (BAP) Stake by $8.73 Million; Agf Investments America Increases Stake in Equinix Reit (EQIX)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) by 183.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 3,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 34,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 40 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 34,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206.25. About 521,386 shares traded or 26.00% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO IN STABLE CONDITION, ‘OUT OF DANGER’; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,943 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.25% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 132,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,159 shares. Aviva Public Limited invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 128 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.12% or 16,209 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Mgmt reported 50 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 351,589 shares. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Green Street Investors Lc invested in 29,300 shares or 7.35% of the stock. 1,200 were accumulated by Forward Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,189 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Putnam Ltd Liability Company reported 12,308 shares stake.