Thomas White International LTD Has Cut Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) Stake; Jackson Square Partners Has Upped By $1.13 Million Its Autodesk Com (ADSK) Holding

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) stake by 99.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS)’s stock rose 7.09%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 271 shares with $3,000 value, down from 126,541 last quarter. Companhia De Sanemento Basi now has $8.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 960,189 shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 40.34% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION; 11/03/2018 – SABESP: CORPORATE REORGANIZATION OF SABESP; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on Brazilian infrastructure issuers following sovereign rating action; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.40B, EST. R$1.54B; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 09/04/2018 – SABESP: LAZARD NOTE ON TOTAL CLIENTS PORTFOLIO MANAGED BY CO; 11/03/2018 SABESP: GROUP INTERESTED IN BUYING SHRS TO BE ISSUED BY HOLDCO

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) stake by 0.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 7,295 shares as Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 3.17 million shares with $493.51M value, up from 3.16 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc Com now has $35.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $162.9. About 1.67M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Thomas White International Ltd increased Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) stake by 250,967 shares to 1.26M valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Momo Inc Adr stake by 16,501 shares and now owns 171,488 shares. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 212.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.08 per share. SBS’s profit will be $165.49 million for 12.17 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Iqvia Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 stake by 158,997 shares to 5.97M valued at $858.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET) stake by 203,016 shares and now owns 1.25M shares. Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk had 25 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $184 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Friday, March 1. MUFG Securities Americas Inc has “Sell” rating and $91 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Evercore maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $190 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity.