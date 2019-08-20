Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted Stake in Baidu Adr Rep A (BIDU) by $562,028 as Stock Value Declined; Patterson Energy (PTEN) Share Value Declined While Kahn Brothers Group Has Increased by $1.42 Billion Its Holding

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 5.28M shares traded or 27.75% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 27, 2023; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Baidu Inc Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 7.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 3,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 48,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 45,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.32% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 13.93M shares traded or 237.88% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Censorship risk casts cloud over Baidu’s bumper profits; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 14/05/2018 – iQiyi buys out Baidu’s Nuomi Pictures for USD 200 million, sources say; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTH DIGITAL – TO BEST OF DIRECTORS’ KNOWLEDGE, INVESTOR IS UNIT OF BAIDU, INC; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Sees 2Q Rev $3.97B-$4.17B

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,164 shares to 75,709 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr Cl A by 12,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,133 shares, and cut its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY).

