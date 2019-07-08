Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted Its Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) Holding; YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Yum Brands had 14 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. Argus Research maintained YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. See YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Longbow Research 91.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Credit Suisse 106.0000

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Evercore Isi Group 120.0000

29/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Ubs New Target: $105.0000 112.0000

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Rating: Citigroup New Target: $103 105.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $104 New Target: $103 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $84 Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $116 Maintain

Thomas White International Ltd increased Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG) stake by 32.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd acquired 21,310 shares as Shinhan Financial Group Adr (SHG)’s stock declined 2.29%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 86,758 shares with $3.22M value, up from 65,448 last quarter. Shinhan Financial Group Adr now has $17.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 38,381 shares traded. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) has declined 17.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.49% the S&P500. Some Historical SHG News: 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Net KRW869.04B Vs KRW1.007T; 30/05/2018 – Maeil Biz News: Shinhan Financial withdraws from takeover bid for ING Life Insurance; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Shinhan Card at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 30/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group files its 2017 Form 20-F to the SEC; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1/P-1 Foreign Currency Issuer Rating To Shinhan Financial Group; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Issuer Rating Of A3 To Shinhan Investment Corp; 13/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Shinhan Investment Corp. ‘A-/A-2’; Outlook Stable; 13/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Long-term Deposit Rating Of A2 To Shinhan Bank Japan; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Shinhan Financial Group 1Q Op Pft KRW1.177T Vs KRW1.298T

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $33.67 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 25.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $110.05. About 1.20 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32 million was made by Creed Greg on Monday, February 11. Shares for $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony on Tuesday, January 15. Gibbs David W sold 19,436 shares worth $1.83 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.39% or 67,600 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd invested in 0.08% or 13,799 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 1.91M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Company holds 2,831 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 469,173 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 159,889 were reported by Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd. Tru Company Of Virginia Va stated it has 2,280 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Lp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 3,951 shares. Harvey Company Ltd Liability Company owns 2,156 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Altavista Wealth Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2,258 shares. 4.67M were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Haverford Tru holds 2,862 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everett Harris & Com Ca holds 33,170 shares.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Share Price Is Up 41% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KFC Is Trialing Vegan Version Of Its Chicken Burger – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 3,600 shares to 10,097 valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Rakyat Indonesia Adr (BKRKY) stake by 280,790 shares and now owns 560,040 shares. Telefonica Brasil Sa Adr was reduced too.