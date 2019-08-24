Thomas White International LTD Has Boosted By $436,632 Its Tata Motors LTD Adr (TTM) Holding; Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (BREW) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Craft Brewers Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Craft Brewers Alliance has $21 highest and $17 lowest target. $19’s average target is 84.65% above currents $10.29 stock price. Craft Brewers Alliance had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Maxim Group. See Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) latest ratings:

Thomas White International Ltd increased Tata Motors Ltd Adr (TTM) stake by 32.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd acquired 36,386 shares as Tata Motors Ltd Adr (TTM)’s stock declined 35.87%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 149,484 shares with $1.88M value, up from 113,098 last quarter. Tata Motors Ltd Adr now has $4.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 2.84M shares traded or 89.62% up from the average. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 19/04/2018 – Tata Consultancy Services Jan-March Net Profit INR69.04 Bln Vs INR66.08 Bln a Year Earlier; 23/03/2018 – Hindustan Times: Tata Steel wins bid for Bhushan Steel, offered Rs 350 billion in cash; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL EXEC SAYS CAPEX FOR CURRENT FY WILL BE AROUND OR OVER 80 BILLION RUPEES; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS: 4Q PRETAX PROFIT GBP364M FOR JLR UNIT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tata Motors plans better disclosure to boost India business value – Business Standard; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL INCOME FROM OPS 357.37 BLN RUPEES VS 348.33 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – Tata Steel seeking buyers for five non-core units in Europe; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD TCS.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL INCOME FROM OPS 320.75 BLN RUPEES VS 296.42 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CFO P.B. BALAJI COMMENTS ON PLAN TO REVIEW NANO CAR; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY APPROVES FREE SHARE ISSUE

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Cigna Corporation stake by 2,007 shares to 3,093 valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 10,097 shares. Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) was reduced too.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. brews and sells craft beers and ciders under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, Omission, and Square Mile brand names in the United States. The company has market cap of $200.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its beers directly to clients in draft, cans, and bottles at restaurants, bars, and liquor stores; and in cans and bottles at supermarkets, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and drug stores, as well as directly to clients at its brewpubs and breweries.

The stock decreased 20.60% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 1.01M shares traded or 684.79% up from the average. Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:BREW) has declined 19.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BREW News: 07/03/2018 Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued Improvements in 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 4Q EPS 40c; 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – QTRLY SHIPMENTS DECREASED 5.6% OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC – RECONFIRMED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Releases 2017 Annual Sustainability Highlights; 23/04/2018 – DJ Craft Brew Alliance, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BREW); 07/03/2018 – CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE INC SAYS CONFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance Reports Record Performance in 2017 and Expects Continued lmprovements in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Craft Brew Alliance 1Q EPS 1c