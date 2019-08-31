Thomas White International LTD Decreased Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, Holder Glovista Investments Increased Its Position

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 126,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia De Sanemento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 1.03M shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Board Appoints Karla Bertocco Trindade as Chief Executive, Replacing Jerson Kelman; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 27/03/2018 – Brazil regulator proposes 4.8 pct tariff hike for Sabesp sewage co; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S SABESP SAYS BOARD ELECTED KARLA TRINDADE AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO REPLACE JERSON KELMAN – FILING; 19/04/2018 – SABESP IN TALKS W/ MAUA ON WATER SUPPLY, WILL FORMALIZE THEM; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET INCOME OF R$ 580.4 MLN, COMPARED TO A NET INCOME OF R$ 674.4 MLN IN 1Q17; 10/05/2018 – COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BASICO DO ESTADO DE SAO PAULO – SABESP- QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUE TOTALED R$ 3,699.6 MLN, UP 4% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Dividends Corresponding to BRL1.0298 per Common Share Will Be Paid on June 26; 25/05/2018 – SABESP REQUESTS RECONSIDERATION OF 2ND ORDINARY TARIFF REVISION

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.47M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 47,977 shares to 524,951 shares, valued at $21.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc Adr by 16,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

