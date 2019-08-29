Thomas White International LTD Cut Position in Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) as Share Price Rose; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Maplelane Capital Trimmed Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 108,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $78.07. About 943,035 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: `CAN’T WAIT TO TALK TO ALL OF THEM’ IN WASHINGTON; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile’s $27 Billion Tie-Up Has a Lot to Prove; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 319,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 685,033 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 3.74 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 12/04/2018 – ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 09/04/2018 – ET NOW: #Exclusive | Even though Govt has replaced its nominee director on @ICICIBank, sources tell @29_ruchibhatia; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 3.30 RUPEES PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 30/03/2018 – SEBI IS SAID TO LOOK INTO ICICI CONFLICT OF INTEREST: BS

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How The New T-Mobile’s Revenue And Subscriber Metrics Stack Up Versus Rivals – Forbes” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile working to resolve call outage – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How to Play the Sprint Stock Merger Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 200,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $22.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 819,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.08 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorp Department holds 0% or 13 shares. M&T Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 53,291 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited stated it has 1,440 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Alpha Windward Limited Co reported 1,431 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Whittier Of Nevada has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Utah Retirement has 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 58,020 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 15,368 shares. Moody Bancshares Division invested in 69,890 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 4,792 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 13,223 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 369,149 shares stake. Jnba Fincl Advsrs holds 300 shares. Korea Invest stated it has 636,901 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd Adr (CSUAY) by 53,814 shares to 246,239 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kb Financial Group Inc Adr (NYSE:KB) by 55,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MoneyGram International and FlexShopper among financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “5 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019 was also an interesting one.