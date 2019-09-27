Thomas White International LTD Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $639,450; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Has Boosted by Howland Capital Management Llc

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 4,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, down from 6,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $269.72. About 1.19 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53

Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 4,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 168,281 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.45 million, up from 164,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 13/03/2018 – Seclore Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,298 shares to 132,179 shares, valued at $16.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,440 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Victory Mngmt Inc has 622,529 shares. Frontier Investment Mngmt holds 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 7,384 shares. Avenir owns 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,000 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.29% or 8,138 shares. 11,248 were accumulated by Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca). Swedbank invested in 1.32 million shares or 0.65% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 172,734 shares. Greatmark Ptnrs has invested 0.35% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 47,020 were reported by Parsec Fin Mgmt. Stifel Financial Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 409,599 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 17,984 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 0.51% or 6,897 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 4.14 million shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY) by 93,545 shares to 191,800 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pt Telekom Indonesia Adr (NYSE:TLK) by 34,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 8,684 shares. 3,268 are held by Gam Ag. Tennessee-based Highland Mgmt Lc has invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1,410 were reported by Verity And Verity Ltd. Middleton Inc Ma holds 0.78% or 19,240 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns invested in 0.02% or 1,214 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 46,561 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 5,200 shares. Zebra Limited accumulated 1,269 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Apg Asset Nv invested 0.38% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund accumulated 5,406 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 0.5% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 6,596 shares. Comgest Glob Investors Sas reported 2.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).