Thomas White International LTD Cut Its Holding in Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) by $1.25 Million; As Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Market Valuation Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Increased Its Holding by $5.63 Million

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 297.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 66,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 89,501 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.55 million, up from 22,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 4.34 million shares traded or 311.83% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buyout the chipmaker -FT; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board said; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES OPPORTUNITIES TO ACCELERATE QUALCOMM’S SUCCESS; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS VENTURE SECURES 5-YR, $99M NAVAL FACILITIES SW PACT

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 99.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The institutional investor held 11,092 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18,000, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 1.07 million shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 07/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Announces Details for Its First Quarter 2018 Webcast

Analysts await Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. GTE’s profit will be $18.98M for 7.30 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $567.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Ltd Adr (NYSE:CHL) by 29,222 shares to 94,117 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 27,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Softbank Corp Adr (SFTBY).

