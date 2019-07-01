Thomas White International LTD Cut Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP) Stake By $1.11 Million; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $1.53 Million

Thomas White International Ltd decreased Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) stake by 14.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas White International Ltd sold 20,610 shares as Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP)’s stock declined 0.46%. The Thomas White International Ltd holds 122,056 shares with $6.67 million value, down from 142,666 last quarter. Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr now has $146.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 1.59 million shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 4.76% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 20/03/2018 – BHP SUPPORTS EFFORTS TO LOWER TRADE BARRIERS ON GLOBAL BASIS; 06/05/2018 – BHP’S BALHUIZEN SAYS CHINA REFORMS TO MAINTAIN QUALITY GAP; 18/04/2018 – BHP LOWERS FY18 IRON ORE OUTPUT GUIDANCE TO 236M-238M TONS; 09/03/2018 – Shell, Blackstone Plan $10 Bln Bid for BHP U.S. Shale Assets -Sky News; 03/04/2018 – AQZ:BHP IRON ORE CONTRACT EXTENSION; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Mexico’s Pemex to look for partners for deepwater blocks it won in auction -CEO; 27/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX EXPECTS TO INVEST BETWEEN $200-300 MLN TO EXPLORE FOR OIL AND GAS IN SHALLOW WATER PROJECTS WON AT AUCTION – EXPLORATION CHIEF; 17/05/2018 – CODAN LTD – MINETEC AWARDED CONTRACT WITH BHP-CDA.AX; 09/05/2018 – BHP’S SPENCE UNION WEIGHS COMPANY’S EARLY WAGE TALKS INVITATION; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 3.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 11,037 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 288,892 shares with $40.39 million value, down from 299,929 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $369.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.08. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 16 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson – Experiencing Buyer’s Remorse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Value Appraisal With The Talc Lawsuits – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Small-Cap Biotech Stocks That Soared Last Week – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,750 shares to 100,737 valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) stake by 8,116 shares and now owns 119,642 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.37 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 1.27% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 56,487 shares. Omers Administration Corp reported 663,010 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated holds 13.06 million shares. Old National Bankshares In has invested 1.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability accumulated 10,728 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Harvey Ltd Llc reported 5.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Edmp accumulated 29,236 shares. 105,502 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. 21,153 were accumulated by Pinnacle Liability Corp. The Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horan Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,899 shares. Guyasuta Advsr holds 231,943 shares. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 9,010 shares. St Germain D J holds 144,978 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.15 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.