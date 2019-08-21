Thomas White International LTD Continues to Hold Position in Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX); Buckhead Capital Management Upped At&T (T) Stake

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Come (BLX) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 23,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The institutional investor held 119,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 96,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Come for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $752.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 50,847 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 36,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 272,967 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, up from 236,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 21.04 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Calls Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case; 11/05/2018 – AT&T says vetting lapse led to ‘mistake’ of hiring Trump fixer; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,600 shares to 10,097 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smc Corp Japan Adr (SMCAY) by 27,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,289 shares, and cut its stake in Safran S A Adr (SAFRY).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 42,550 shares to 102,370 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,181 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).