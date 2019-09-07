Thomas White International LTD Boosted Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD Adr (CTRP) Position by $764,196 as Shares Declined; Blb&B Advisors Trimmed Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Holding by $320,370

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 24.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8,353 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, down from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $128.62. About 897,905 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST – ANNOUNCED PENDING DEPARTURES OF CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER SCOTT PETERSON AND SENIOR VP OF GLOBAL SALES & MARKETING DAN PAPES; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Digital Realty Trust, United Dominion Realty Trust, Quidel, Brandywine Realty Trust, Beneficia; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (CTRP) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 17,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 87,553 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 69,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 4.62M shares traded or 26.54% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 433,395 shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.37% or 7,303 shares in its portfolio. 359,672 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 1.46% or 3.10M shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 11,639 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.08% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 21,722 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.03% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 2,775 are held by Holderness Invs. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). 8,353 were accumulated by Blb&B Lc. Blue Chip Prtn holds 1,240 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 74,460 shares.

Analysts await Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 0.61% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.63 per share. DLR’s profit will be $333.48M for 19.61 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR) by 22,071 shares to 248,895 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 98,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).