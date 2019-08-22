Thomas Story & Son Upped Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $406,510 as Stock Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Position

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 161.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 73,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 118,369 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.27 million, up from 45,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY IS FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 233,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 15.92M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee Members to Hold Press Conference Tuesday to Preview Election Security Findings; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 22,013 shares to 353,587 shares, valued at $18.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv O (NYSE:LYB) by 31,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,425 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

