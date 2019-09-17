Thomas Story & Son Lifted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST); Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Increased Its At&T (T) Position by $636,306

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 79,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 158,688 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.17M, up from 79,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 2.57 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 19,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,820 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 23,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 24.47 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 04/04/2018 – At AT&T Trial, Government Sends a Message About Future Deals — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting AT&T’s Operating Cash Flow by About $3 Billion; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct); 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.94% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Bancorp reported 1% stake. Asset Incorporated owns 0.78% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.30M shares. Cannell Peter B & reported 34,219 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. American Rech Company holds 0.3% or 29,520 shares. Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.72M shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors has 69,122 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 56,205 were reported by Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.58% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Beaumont Fin Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Company holds 5.15% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.24 million shares. Hightower Tru Serv Lta has 58,752 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hemenway Trust Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.04 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Have We Reached Peak Talent Grab in the Streaming Wars? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T updates strategy at BofA conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Encompass Health Corporation’s (NYSE:EHC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Get Out! Netflix Gets “Seinfeld” in 2021 – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29,769 shares to 80,423 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,084 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance Automotive Named Honoree in Fast Company’s 2019 Innovation by Design Awards – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.