Thomas Story & Son Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Position By $3.36 Million; Shorts at Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CGEN) Raised By 7.6%

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 314.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas Story & Son Llc acquired 17,760 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Thomas Story & Son Llc holds 23,410 shares with $4.45M value, up from 5,650 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $922.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $204.22. About 15.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time; 15/05/2018 – APPLE, SAMSUNG LAWYERS MAKING OPENING ARGUMENTS TO U.S. JURY; 09/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to starting letting users buy subscriptions to some 3rd-party video services in its TV app,; 12/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Evolved Wireless, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 09/05/2018 – U.S. sends rules on drone regulation to White House for review; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch

Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN) had an increase of 7.6% in short interest. CGEN’s SI was 3.15M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.6% from 2.93 million shares previously. With 138,600 avg volume, 23 days are for Compugen LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s short sellers to cover CGEN’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.82% or $0.335 during the last trading session, reaching $3.465. About 100,043 shares traded. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) has risen 2.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CGEN News: 07/03/2018 Compugen Has Licensed Selexis’ Cell Line-Based Protein Expression Platform for the Development of Antibody-Based Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – Compugen Announces Exclusive License Agreement With MedImmune for the Development of Bi-Specific and Multi-Specific Antibody Products; 09/05/2018 – Compugen 1Q EPS 0c; 02/04/2018 – Compugen, AstraZeneca unit in cancer drug development deal; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN – FDA INFORMED CO THAT IND REVIEW CAN BE COMPLETED & APPLICATION CAN BE TAKEN OFF CLINICAL HOLD ONCE REQUESTED INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BY CO; 27/04/2018 – COMPUGEN LTD – U.S. FDA REQUESTED THAT COMPANY PROVIDE ADDITIONAL CMC INFORMATION IN SUPPORT OF ITS IND APPLICATION FOR COM701 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MEDIMMUNE FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF Bl-SPECIFIC AND MULTI-SPECIFIC ANTIBODY PRODUCTS; 05/04/2018 – Compugen’s (CGEN) CEO Anat Cohen-Dayag on MedImmune License Agreement Call (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – Compugen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – COMPUGEN TO GET $10M; MAY GET MILESTONE PAYMENTS, ROYALTIES

More notable recent Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compugen nabs new patent for COM701 in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Compugen Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mallinckrodt Enrolls First Patient in Liver Disease Study – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Compugen Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, August 5, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMAG Q2 Loss Widens, Sales Lag Estimates, 2019 Guidance Cut – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company has market cap of $211.36 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Just Own The 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis, Apple gain on tariff news – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 4.15% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 stated it has 4,632 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Park Circle has 15,500 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Stewart Patten Limited Liability Co accumulated 89,956 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Opus Investment Mgmt holds 13,500 shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,441 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Net accumulated 0.47% or 2,471 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 4.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 761,502 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs stated it has 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspiriant Ltd Liability reported 109,809 shares. 7,929 were reported by Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc. Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 850,800 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv holds 0.12% or 13,670 shares in its portfolio. Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated reported 20,722 shares stake.