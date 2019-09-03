Thomas Story & Son Raised Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake; Mack-cali Realty (CLI) Shorts Up By 1.97%

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 102.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas Story & Son Llc acquired 33,140 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Thomas Story & Son Llc holds 65,443 shares with $4.57M value, up from 32,303 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 1.60M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) had an increase of 1.97% in short interest. CLI’s SI was 1.30 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.97% from 1.27 million shares previously. With 413,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Mack-cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s short sellers to cover CLI’s short positions. The SI to Mack-cali Realty Corporation’s float is 1.5%. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 247,304 shares traded. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has risen 22.89% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CLI News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Mack-Cali’s IDR to ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES MACK-CALI REALTY CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty: Bd Expanded Size From 9 to 10 and Appointed Michael J. DeMarco to Bd; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q FFO 50c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty 1Q Net $50.7M; 30/04/2018 – Roseland Kicks Off Leasing for Beacon Collection, Luxury Apartments at Portside at East Pier in East Boston; 15/03/2018 – MACK-CALI REALTY CORP – DEMARCO’S ADDITION TO BOARD EXPANDED TOTAL NUMBER OF MEMBERS FROM NINE TO TEN; 02/05/2018 – MACK-CALI SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.80 TO $1.90, EST. $1.83; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Mack-Cali Realty To ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 15/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Realty Corporation Announces Addition of Michael J. DeMarco to Board of Directors and Enhancements to Corporate Gover

Among 8 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $96 highest and $5100 lowest target. $71.13’s average target is 71.89% above currents $41.38 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. Citigroup maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Imperial Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Ltd reported 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 20,004 shares. Monarch Alternative Lp owns 1.81% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 368,092 shares. New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Asset Mngmt One invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 71,459 shares. Strs Ohio owns 10,712 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,487 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank invested in 0.24% or 54,631 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited owns 23,007 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 64,476 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Inc has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sector Pension Invest Board reported 8,447 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 30,017 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) CEO Michael J. DeMarco on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mack-Cali Realty (CLI) Presents At NAREIT 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Mack-Cali Realty Corporation shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 74.68 million shares or 3.70% less from 77.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 57,472 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) or 32,200 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 0.02% or 1.56M shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.01% or 4,742 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0% or 220 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America reported 83,688 shares. Aperio Limited Co reported 114,855 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Co Tn has 1,235 shares. 4.77 million are held by State Street. American Natl Insur Co Tx accumulated 0.01% or 12,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc stated it has 0% in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.85 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 7.75 P/E ratio. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast.

Among 2 analysts covering Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mack-Cali Realty has $26 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is 19.51% above currents $20.5 stock price. Mack-Cali Realty had 3 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) rating on Tuesday, March 19. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $26 target. The stock of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $47,893 activity. The insider BATKIN ALAN R bought 2,000 shares worth $47,893.