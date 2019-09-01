Thomas Story & Son Upped Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding by $2.29 Million; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increases Holding in Medical Pptys Trust (MPW)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 36,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 68,305 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 31,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 2.63 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 Normalized FFO/Shr $1.42-$1.46; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.62 million shares traded or 47.88% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,200 shares to 20,115 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,762 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FHLC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold MPW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 305.39 million shares or 7.66% more from 283.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.01% or 621,349 shares. Sigma Planning reported 30,175 shares. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 490,750 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. World Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 17,774 shares. Lincoln National holds 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 12,011 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 1.34M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Td Asset Management holds 0% or 45,036 shares. Eam Limited Co invested in 86,391 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd accumulated 920,988 shares. Montecito State Bank holds 0.06% or 11,000 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Company owns 10,596 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% or 97,843 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 14,477 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp & Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 29,544 shares.

