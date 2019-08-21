Thomas Story & Son Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Stake by $3.36 Million; Interdigital (IDCC) Shareholder Fort LP Decreased Its Position as Valuation Declined

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Interdigital Inc (IDCC) by 20.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 16,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.95% . The hedge fund held 63,481 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, down from 80,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Interdigital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.56. About 103,431 shares traded. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 04/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – AGREEMENT COVERS SALES BY KYOCERA CORPORATION AND ITS AFFILIATES OF TERMINAL UNIT PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INTERDIGITAL 1Q REV. $64.1M, EST. $69.6M (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – lnterDigital CEO: Representatives Stivers and Foster Spur American Innovation With New Stronger Patents Act; 22/05/2018 – lnterDigital Issues Revenue Guidance for Second Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – Chordant Platform Achieves First oneM2M Certification Based on Expanded Verification Program; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – MERGER SUB TO MERGE WITH AND INTO CO, AS A RESULT OF WHICH COMPANY WILL BECOME A DIRECT WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOLDCO; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 05/03/2018 InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 12/04/2018 – Fon Acquires XCellAir to Reinforce Fontech’s Home WiFi Solution and Strengthen Its North American Presence

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $212.92. About 11.98M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel reported 3,480 shares. Nexus Inv Mgmt Inc holds 3.9% or 138,849 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 4.06% or 123,402 shares. Spinnaker has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clark Estates Incorporated Ny accumulated 65,400 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Guardian Cap Advisors Lp reported 0.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amp Invsts holds 1.99M shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. 76,851 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer. 12,645 were accumulated by Ensemble Cap Management Ltd Company. Research Com holds 2.12% or 39,078 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Crossvault Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 5.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brouwer Janachowski Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,636 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Trust stated it has 24,904 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 3.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Capital Management Ltd owns 10,020 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,951 shares to 20,433 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cordasco Financial Network accumulated 6,088 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsrs stated it has 169,521 shares. Comerica Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 20,860 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Principal Group Inc Inc Inc holds 174,257 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,259 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 22,146 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 9,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,307 were reported by Waters Parkerson & Co Llc. General Investors Incorporated holds 0.94% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) or 143,966 shares. Menta Lc reported 17,717 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% or 124,052 shares.

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on August 01, 2019.