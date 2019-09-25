Thomas Story & Son Has Lifted Its Stake in Intel (INTC) by $454,255 as Stock Declined; Independent Investors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $72.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 9,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 250,938 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.01M, up from 241,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 23.30 million shares traded or 8.10% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Cognitive Systems EVP to Speak on the Intel Panel at CONNECTIONS™; 04/05/2018 – Investor Intel: Lithium’s not so secret untapped supply; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 EPS $3.79; 27/04/2018 – As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”

Independent Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 98796.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Investors Inc bought 369,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 369,873 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21 million, up from 374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW LOWER PRICED IPAD WILL SUPPORT APPLE PENCIL ACCESSORY – EXEC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & Company holds 124,450 shares. 1,380 are owned by Argyle Mgmt. 3,900 are held by Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Blume Cap Management invested 6.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kessler Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,955 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 84,827 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 0.28% or 7,624 shares. Mu Investments has 34,700 shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% or 10,245 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc has invested 4.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Trust Co Na reported 72,299 shares or 2.89% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd accumulated 59,235 shares. 2.57 million are owned by Axa. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,419 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 17,714 were accumulated by Benin Management Corporation. Moreover, Forbes J M Limited Liability Partnership has 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mechanics Commercial Bank Department holds 86,449 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 25,000 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 99,730 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 85,118 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 73,192 shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan holds 3.16% or 131,100 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 114,276 shares. Illinois-based Country Tru National Bank has invested 0% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 29,083 are held by Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.55 million shares. Nevada-based Navellier And Assocs has invested 0.13% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cim Invest Mangement reported 26,289 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings.