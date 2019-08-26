Thomas Story & Son Position In Intel (INTC) Was Has Upped; Huber Capital Management Increases Stake in At&T (T)

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 233,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 10/03/2018 – Ryan Knutson: Exclusive, inside the room details of Intel’s game plan to counter Broadcom’s deal for Qualcom; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 15/03/2018 – Asetek Announces Ongoing Collaboration with Intel on Liquid Cooling for Servers and Datacenters; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Russian Sanctions; 10/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “TRANSISTORS WITH VERTICALLY OPPOSED SOURCE AND DRAIN METAL INTERCONNECT; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 24,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 147,589 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, up from 123,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86M shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – Streaming Soon: A Fight Over AT&T, Time Warner, and the Future of TV; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET OPERATING INCOME AT T$887.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 16/04/2018 – A failure to buy Time Warner could be seen as strike three for Stephenson after failing at T-Mobile deal and overpaying for DirecTV; 06/03/2018 – John Stephens, AT&T CFO, Discusses Plans for 2018 at Deutsche Bank Conference; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: ‘Still The Fastest’ – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Coca-Cola, Intel, Mattel, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Co holds 0.95% or 141,919 shares. Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 17,714 shares. Selway Asset Management invested in 1.96% or 54,705 shares. Moreover, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio has 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 109,379 shares. Fagan Associates, a New York-based fund reported 48,269 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv reported 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palladium Ptnrs Limited owns 521,813 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 60,700 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Inv House Lc reported 309,841 shares. First Personal Fin accumulated 1.1% or 66,921 shares. Grandfield And Dodd has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Northcoast Asset Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc accumulated 176,955 shares. 2.10 million are held by Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Jlb & Associate Inc holds 37,887 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes Perfect Sense – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telecoms, state AGs form pact to stop robocalls – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Limited Co, a California-based fund reported 304,739 shares. Ipg Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 12,200 shares. Tdam Usa reported 486,177 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 9,445 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru owns 138,456 shares. Hillsdale holds 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 50 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust And owns 352,130 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cetera Advsr Ltd reported 0.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Marco Inv Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 53,905 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 26,729 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Terril Brothers has 0.53% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 60,900 shares to 273,300 shares, valued at $14.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 24,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,699 shares, and cut its stake in Nelnet Inc (NYSE:NNI).