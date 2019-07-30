Thomas Story & Son Increases Holding in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC); Harris Associates LP Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Lowered by $13.75 Million

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock increased 6.33% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 829,060 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 156,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.02M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354.99 million, down from 4.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 2.21M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 28,100 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% or 100,560 shares. Artisan Prtn Partnership owns 743,322 shares. 277,832 were accumulated by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Asset One Communications has 54,988 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Limited has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). State Of Wisconsin Board has 301,209 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk stated it has 74,128 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 9,485 shares. 78,444 were reported by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Company owns 10,300 shares. Keybank Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 6,458 shares. Invesco Ltd has 840,771 shares. 10 are held by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 241,505 shares to 8.31 million shares, valued at $679.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 314,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.37 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.66 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.96% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schnieders Capital Lc reported 5,567 shares. Chilton Lc has 0.07% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Northeast Investment Management has invested 0.05% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Doheny Asset Management Ca owns 2,576 shares. Winslow Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,972 shares. Windward Cap Management Ca invested in 125,565 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Weatherly Asset Management Lp invested in 5,197 shares. Tanaka Mngmt holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,624 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors Incorporated reported 4,444 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cibc Retail Bank Usa has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,925 shares. Kistler stated it has 9,408 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Lights Up With Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 18, 2019.