Thomas Story & Son Position in Intel (INTC) Raised as Stock Declined; Gibraltar Capital Management Raised Its Intel (INTC) Stake by $1.31 Million

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 21.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc bought 24,647 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 138,719 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 114,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 30.02 million shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending.

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 233,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.94B market cap company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Inc Ri has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.98 million shares. 3,774 are owned by Weiss Asset L P. Arvest Bank Tru Division has 400,722 shares. Boltwood Cap invested 0.73% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Arrowstreet Lp owns 9.46 million shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. 10,775 were accumulated by Garrison Asset Management Ltd Liability. Spears Abacus reported 11,664 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Lc invested 0.2% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Chickasaw Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Palisades Hudson Asset LP has 0.2% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,832 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hemenway Tru Communications Lc invested 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Meridian Investment Counsel, a California-based fund reported 84,363 shares. Argi Ser Lc accumulated 12,170 shares.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc, which manages about $250.37 million and $99.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 63,434 shares to 150,921 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,967 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).