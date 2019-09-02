Thomas Story & Son Holds Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC); First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed Its Holding in Kroger Co (KR) by $1.04 Million as Share Value Declined

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 2.66 million shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 78.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 43,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 12,218 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $301,000, down from 55,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 6.17 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO KR.N FY SHR VIEW $2.15 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Kroger to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/03/2018 – Kroger to Stop Selling Publications About Assault-Style Firearms; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 23/03/2018 – THERE IS ‘NO TRUTH’ TO TARGET-KROGER MERGER REPORT – CNBC, CITING; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd reported 180 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 302,267 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Com owns 370,597 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl accumulated 100,560 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,294 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trexquant Limited Partnership accumulated 88,562 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 162 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests has 39 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 308,576 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). British Columbia Investment invested in 122,011 shares. Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ameritas Prtn accumulated 1,817 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $333.09M for 14.10 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,060 shares to 35,075 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.