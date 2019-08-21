Thomas Story & Son Has Lifted Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) as Stock Value Declined; Danaher Del (DHR) Holder King Luther Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $1.41 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (DHR) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 10,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298.22M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 51,519 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 28,813 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc holds 1,850 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 111,790 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eminence Cap Lp holds 1.66% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 842,309 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 181,527 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt invested in 232,341 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Liberty Cap Mngmt holds 43,222 shares. Park Natl Oh has invested 1.11% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Trust Department Mb National Bank N A reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 252,724 shares. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.18% or 49,035 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 831,592 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.19% or 292,563 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 36,505 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dana Invest Inc reported 12,128 shares.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) As Strong As Its Balance Sheet Indicates? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 25,712 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $355.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triton Intl Ltd by 30,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,645 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cimarex Energy: A Good Value At Its Current Share Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy and Resolute Energy Announce February 22nd Deadline for Resolute Stockholder’s Election of Form of Merger Consideration – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.