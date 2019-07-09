Thomas Story & Son Has Lifted By $406,510 Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Auxier Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 3.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thomas Story & Son Llc acquired 7,670 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Thomas Story & Son Llc holds 241,273 shares with $12.96M value, up from 233,603 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $213.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 14.04M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SEES 2Q REV. $16.3B +/- $500M, EST. $15.6B; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 12/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @FoxNews: GOP-led House Intel finds no evidence of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Intel: Keller Joins From Tesla; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST

Auxier Asset Management decreased Anthem Inc. (ANTM) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Auxier Asset Management sold 2,160 shares as Anthem Inc. (ANTM)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Auxier Asset Management holds 47,299 shares with $13.57 million value, down from 49,459 last quarter. Anthem Inc. now has $73.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $284.53. About 611,222 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY INC – BOARD WILL EXPAND TO EIGHT MEMBERS WITH GRIFFIN’S APPOINTMENT; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19B for 15.40 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem had 16 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $345 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $364 target.

Among 8 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intel had 23 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6200 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6300 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10.

