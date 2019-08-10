Thomas Story & Son Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Bartlett & Co Cut Stake

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 290,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 133,535 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 423,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 16/03/2018 – CVS Health is now offering GlaxoSmithKline’s shingles vaccine, Shingrix, at stores nationwide; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple said it had found a higher number of serious violations of its labor and environmental policies for suppliers; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 26/03/2018 – Apple Cobalt Supplier Seeking Ethical Supply With Industry Pilot; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 23/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO APPLE’S ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY COMPANY SHAZAM; 18/04/2018 – Apple’s Battery Issues Reveal Deeper Problems: Fully Charged; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111,248 were accumulated by Cohen & Steers Inc. Markston Int Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 166,058 shares. Neumann Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.51% or 43,833 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.40 million shares. Bankshares Of Stockton holds 0.48% or 17,390 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 176,277 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,349 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 319,709 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 56,271 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock has invested 1.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wesbanco Bancorporation holds 243,592 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd has 61,738 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Scott & Selber reported 0.95% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tctc Hldgs Lc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) by 18,200 shares to 71,124 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 82,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt reported 4.45M shares stake. Capstone Invest Ltd reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Moore Communication invested in 1.81% or 39,876 shares. 2,378 were reported by Gibson Cap Ltd Company. Manufacturers Life Comm The holds 9.83M shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Whitnell holds 2.21% or 30,258 shares in its portfolio. Fca Tx holds 0.42% or 5,645 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited has 1.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 55,238 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management Ltd. Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Augustine Asset Mgmt has 7.64% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 25,961 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.49% or 32,207 shares in its portfolio. 44,043 are owned by Greenwood Gearhart. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).