Thomas Story & Son Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL); American Express (AXP) Holder Mairs & Power Has Increased Position

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 0.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 3,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.75 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.55M shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q U.S. Consumer Services Net $640M; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 314.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 17,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,410 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 5,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 06/03/2018 – HomeStreet Bank Focuses on Customer Experience with Collection of Digital Upgrades; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Apple suppliers shine after iPhone maker’s earnings; 23/05/2018 – The listing is widely seen as a step for Terry Gou’s Foxconn, a major Apple supplier formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, to wean itself off heavy reliance on manufacturing smartphones for the California-based iPhone maker and to diversify into new areas; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Even Financial Announces $25 Million Series B; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance, And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express -2.4% after Q1 revenue trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Haverford Co has 0.05% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 26,880 shares. M Secs Incorporated holds 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,779 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability reported 23,540 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Lp has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Invest House Ltd Llc owns 8,625 shares. One Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 29,274 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp holds 7,025 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Boyar Asset Management reported 6,370 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 82,215 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.26% or 12,251 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability invested in 253,347 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Confluence Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mutual Of Omaha Retail Bank Wealth Management stated it has 3,194 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa owns 10,038 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26,010 shares to 130,359 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) by 920,649 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 555,618 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).