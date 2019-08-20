Thomas Loewald an Insider in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO), Invested in 20,000 Shares; Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Ratings Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Standard Chartered PLC has GBX 990 highest and GBX 489 lowest target. GBX 688.17’s average target is 11.53% above currents GBX 617 stock price. Standard Chartered PLC had 36 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by HSBC on Thursday, August 15 with “Reduce”. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Conviction Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 23 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) rating on Thursday, May 2. Goldman Sachs has “Conviction Buy” rating and GBX 990 target. The stock of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Deutsche Bank. See Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) latest ratings:

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $760,920 for 31.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $123,680 activity. Green James W bought $24,850 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 39,915 shares valued at $98,830 was made by Eade Katherine A. on Friday, August 9.

According to a report submitted to the SEC on 20-08-2019, Thomas Loewald an insider in Harvard Bioscience Inc and currently director, picked up shares worth $50,524 USD in the stock exchange listed company. He acquired 20,000 new shares, at average $2.5 per share. Thomas Loewald today has ownership of 0.27% of the Company’s market cap with ownership of 103,200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 3 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 445,730 are owned by Northern Tru. Bard Associate owns 318,672 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 139,202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 23,222 shares. 2,741 are owned by Tower Rech Cap (Trc). 10,400 are held by Products Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Barclays Public Ltd Llc invested in 11,342 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Co reported 5,226 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 369,328 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 22,163 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 0% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) for 54,077 shares.

More notable recent Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harvard Bio up 25% after Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Harvard Bioscience, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Harvard Bioscience’s (HBIO) CEO Jim Green on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is down 55.32% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 16/05/2018 – Glacier Peak Capital LLC Exits Position in Harvard Bioscience; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company has market cap of $95.12 million. The firm offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands.

The stock decreased 0.23% or GBX 1.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 617. About 4.66 million shares traded. Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.