Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Upped Its Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Stake; As Costco Whsl New (COST) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Rampart Investment Management Company Has Trimmed Its Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 15,184 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.01M, down from 16,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $287.84. About 1.89 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime’s Membership and Retention are Higher Than Costco’s; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 31,197 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US Solar Construction Cost Keeps Dropping: 3 Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assessing Retail Standout Costco (COST) Stock Ahead of Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costly Saudi defences prove no match for drones, cruise missiles – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein points to Costco downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5,697 shares to 6,298 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 112,032 are owned by Mufg Americas Corp. Philadelphia Tru Company holds 2,407 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 514,791 are held by Axa. Moreover, Marco Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.61% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 55,431 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.18% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 18,591 shares. Calamos Advisors holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 159,409 shares. First Foundation Advsrs has 8,403 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Lc has invested 2.1% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Coldstream Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Burney Comm has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,680 shares. Panagora Asset holds 90,259 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 31,810 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.63% or 10,821 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd has 46,135 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 2,963 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.44 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James & Associate owns 148,203 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 40,709 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has invested 0.2% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Inv Advisors Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Parametric Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). City Of London Investment Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 207,166 shares. Moreover, Advisory Services Net Ltd Com has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 1,815 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 383,324 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors owns 10,705 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 34,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Robinson Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.32% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Wells Fargo & Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 414,521 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust declares $0.0375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Amundi Pioneer Declares Monthly Distributions for Pioneer Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MAV And MHI – When Too Good To Be True Is Just That – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2015. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quick Notes On MAV And High-Yield Munis – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “How To Spot CEF Value Traps: A Case Study With MAV – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) by 43,293 shares to 78,117 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) by 19,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,300 shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX).