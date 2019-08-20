Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Seaboard (SEB) Holding by $428,700 as Stock Price Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Boosted by $913,202 Its Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $60.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3985.25. About 404 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB)

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 2249.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 15,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 16,166 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, up from 688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 8.22M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – Mark Connon Joins ViralGains Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE:ECC) by 71,450 shares to 136,268 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 91,267 shares to 77,906 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group Div Appetf (VIG) by 51,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,415 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP).

