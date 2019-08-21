Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Position in Seaboard (SEB) by $428,700 as Shares Declined; Biglari Capital Has Boosted Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Position

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 3,956 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 21/03/2018 – Aphrodite Partners in Talks to Sell 6 Bcm/Yr to Shell: Delek; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $94.7 during the last trading session, reaching $4079.95. About 14 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – SEABOARD 1Q EPS $26.75; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd owns 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 154 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 94,563 shares. Pinnacle Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Lpl Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 137,736 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Limited accumulated 296,427 shares. Advisory Rech owns 1.26M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Incorporated invested in 8,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 200 shares stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag accumulated 148 shares. Illinois-based First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 777,705 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. (ARDC) by 22,862 shares to 104,732 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE:ECC).