Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Seaboard (SEB) by $428,700 as Stock Rose; As Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Market Value Declined, Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.29 Million Its Holding

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 16.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 8,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, down from 52,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 234,249 shares traded. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) has risen 62.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Continues to Investigate Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $14.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4148.95. About 177 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 9.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.05% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD CORP SEB.A – DARWIN “DUKE” SAND HAS BEEN NAMED NEXT PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q EPS $26.75; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mngmt has 0% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 23,765 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 35,759 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 43,223 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Prudential owns 4,022 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com reported 13,742 shares. 50,638 are owned by Salem Inv Counselors. 9,278 are owned by Legal General Group Pcl. Hbk Investments Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,441 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested in 2,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 20,027 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc owns 7,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability Company owns 4,275 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 6.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $1 per share. UBNT’s profit will be $66.35M for 34.45 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.80% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Volitionrx Ltd (NYSEMKT:VNRX) by 257,753 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 2,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

