Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Trimmed Central Securities (CET) Stake by $2.06 Million as Stock Rose; As Hormel Foods (HRL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered by $426,564 Its Holding

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 10,269 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 22,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.82. About 626,790 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 09/04/2018 – Applegate Farms, LLC Announces Appointment Of New President, Leadership Changes; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY NET SALES OF $2.3 BLN, UP 7%; ORGANIC NET SALES FLAT; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 68,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 352,344 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 421,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $802.86M market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. It is down 13.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. HRL’s profit will be $250.97M for 22.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.03% EPS growth.

