Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Boosted as Shares Were Volatile; Biglari Capital Cut Stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) as Stock Value Declined

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 32,988 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 68.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 6,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.85% . The hedge fund held 3,012 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $503,000, down from 9,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $159.1. About 9,092 shares traded or 123.56% up from the average. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 5.16% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc (TTP) by 43,293 shares to 78,117 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) by 57,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,493 shares, and cut its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Inc reported 12,017 shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Management Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). City Of London Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.15% or 207,166 shares. Invesco has 170,756 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 25,957 shares. Cap Investment Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Raymond James Associates invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Moreover, Cambridge Rech has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 10,705 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 40,709 shares. Landscape Management Llc holds 32,829 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 99,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested in 383,324 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Incorporated accumulated 48,751 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 176,568 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

