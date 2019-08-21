Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Position in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Has Raised by $416,136; Inverness Counsel Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 3,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 676,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.78M, down from 679,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139. About 2.82 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 138 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund Ii (PCK) by 61,043 shares to 27,762 shares, valued at $250,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 259,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,084 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 21,389 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 0.75% or 194,715 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Guggenheim Limited Com invested in 0% or 32,956 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Raymond James Trust Na owns 11,322 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 5,779 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 220,198 shares. Lpl Ltd has invested 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 1607 Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% or 406,547 shares in its portfolio. 10,375 are held by Northern. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 27 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Com reported 37,173 shares. Parkside Finance Bank And Trust accumulated 17,656 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 21,015 were accumulated by Advisory Service Incorporated. First Washington holds 86,068 shares. 117,422 are held by Ca. Interactive Fincl Advsr invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cwh Management reported 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baldwin Invest Management Llc reported 28,452 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 379,811 shares. 6,156 are held by Karpus Management. Spectrum Mgmt Grp owns 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,527 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0.29% or 4,881 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd accumulated 1.14M shares or 0.95% of the stock. Oz Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2.02 million shares.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 88,279 shares to 209,560 shares, valued at $23.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Spon Adr.