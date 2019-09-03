Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Position in Carnival (CCL) Lifted by $350,000 as Stock Declined; Cim Has Raised Holding in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $112.34. About 492,094 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 2.53M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 629,752 are held by Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership. Amica Retiree Med has 888 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement reported 17,506 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mngmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,875 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 95 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 833,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg reported 17,992 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 642,932 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 181 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 77,526 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 189,885 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 198 shares. 1.64M are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 50,993 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.