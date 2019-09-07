Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Stake in Seaboard (SEB) by $428,700 as Stock Value Declined; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Holding by $6.60 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $60.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4324.92. About 271 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 06/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Terry J. Holton, Pres of Pork Division, Seaboard Foods LLC, Intends to Retire in 2018; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS NAMES PRESIDENT, CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 06/03/2018 Retirement Of Seaboard Foods’ President; 24/05/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 28.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 97,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 246,885 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.91 million, down from 344,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $74.7. About 2.11M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid Latin America demand; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Point Credit Co Inc (NYSE:ECC) by 71,450 shares to 136,268 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 18,586 shares to 40,366 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.