Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Stake in Central Securities (CET) as Stock Value Rose; Cannell Capital Maintains Holding in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC)

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Independence Hldg Co New (IHC) by 25.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 37,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 183,957 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48 million, up from 146,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Independence Hldg Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 389 shares traded. Independence Holding Company (NYSE:IHC) has risen 12.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical IHC News: 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS VOTED TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND BY 50% TO $.30 PER SHARE ANNUALLY; 16/03/2018 – Independence Holding 4Q Rev $82.7M; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q Rev $88.3M; 16/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces a 50% Increase in Its Annual Dividend Rate; 09/05/2018 – Independence Holding 1Q EPS 46c; 19/03/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Connect Plus Short-Term Medical; 16/05/2018 – Independence Holding Company Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE HOLDING CO IHC.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC THAT INCREASE IN EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2019; 19/04/2018 – DJ Independence Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IHC)

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $777.48M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.51. About 1,344 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

More important recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” on March 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39,138 shares to 109,003 shares, valued at $981,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Select Tax (NYSE:NXR) by 29,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:REI) by 1.91 million shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX) by 224,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

