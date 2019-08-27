Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Its Seaboard (SEB) Position as Share Price Declined; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Stake in Fiserv (FISV) Has Lifted by $3.56 Million as Valuation Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 40,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 409,755 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17 million, up from 369,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $106.86. About 145,218 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Seaboard Corp (SEB) by 36.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.44% . The institutional investor held 174 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Seaboard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $54.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3940. About 7 shares traded. Seaboard Corporation (NYSEMKT:SEB) has risen 10.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SEB News: 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Steven J. Bresky Is CEO of Seaboard Corp; 23/03/2018 – SEABOARD FOODS DARWIN SAND AS CEO; 30/05/2018 – Melbourne Detailer & Pres of IDA Opens Official Detailing Success Training Center, Certifying Detailers Along Eastern Seaboard; 02/04/2018 – Seaboard Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Seaboard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEB); 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Foods Names President And CEO; 23/03/2018 – Seaboard Corp: Darwin ‘Duke’ Sand Named the Next CEO of Seaboard Foods LLC; 21/03/2018 – Fourth Nor’easter in a month strikes the Eastern Seaboard; 02/05/2018 – Seaboard Corp 1Q Net $32M

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FISV Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fiserv, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FISV) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Boeing, NextEra, Schwab and Fiserv – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House stated it has 8,169 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hemenway Ltd Llc reported 236,376 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 231,499 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2.82M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 4,463 shares. Marshall And Sullivan Wa reported 55,922 shares. Jag Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.42% stake. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested 0.07% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Proshare Advisors Lc reported 285,516 shares stake. Arete Wealth Advsr Llc accumulated 2,312 shares. Sageworth Trust owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 4,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ci Investments holds 937,617 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Jackson Wealth Lc has 10,471 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt holds 4.65% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 485,739 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 48,425 shares to 2.90M shares, valued at $152.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 21,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,554 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM) by 82,161 shares to 163,800 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 39,138 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC).