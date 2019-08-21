Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Central Securities (CET) by $1.02 Million; Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 4.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 116,652 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93M, down from 122,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 28,157 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $783.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 3,330 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 0.12% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 31 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 2,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 31,959 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 26,807 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 16,131 shares stake. Bessemer Inc has 8,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 85,486 shares. Dorsey Whitney Ltd Com stated it has 2,125 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.07% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 24,303 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Co holds 4,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 5,826 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:THR) by 76,827 shares to 529,613 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd Com (NASDAQ:AGII) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Mrc Global Inc Com (NYSE:MRC).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgim Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc. by 23,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CEM).

