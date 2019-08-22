Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Lifted Position in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR); Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Market Valuation Declined While Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $68.48 Million

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 29,782 shares traded or 53.49% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 580,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 20,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 600,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.44. About 396,111 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Achieves Record Quarterly Revenues; Updates 2018 Outlook; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Starboard Responds to Mellanox’s Proposed Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Will Vote on Governance Proposals Including Establishes Plurality Voting in Board Elections; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 406,547 shares. Landscape Mgmt Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Investment Advsrs Ltd holds 27,224 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc accumulated 500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). 32,956 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc holds 194,715 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) or 5,779 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 27 shares. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 11,322 shares. Raymond James Fin stated it has 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc (CUBA) by 122,571 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 65,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,327 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.33 million for 20.54 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 126,228 shares to 752,203 shares, valued at $88.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 261,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Company holds 15,275 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 79,457 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt owns 42,600 shares. Pentwater Cap Mgmt LP holds 1.57 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 255,669 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Llp reported 126,475 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company stated it has 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Carlson LP has invested 0.91% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Westchester Limited Liability reported 1.36% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 1.21 million shares. Charles Schwab Invest owns 33,388 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Pnc Fin Services Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 79,573 shares.